Maren Morris Will Re-Design Her Tour Bus to Make Room for Her Baby Boy

Maren Morris and her husband and fellow country artist Ryan Hurd are preparing to welcome their first child, a baby boy, in March, and right from the get-go, he'll have a spot on the road with Mom.

The country star is already re-designing her tour bus to be baby-friendly.

"I think it'll be cool to have this baby grow up on the road and that be a normal thing," Morris tells Taste of Country Nights. "I've heard they never sleep better because a bus is natural rocking and white noise."

Morris' artist friends have been major assets in helping her figure out the necessities — and non-necessities for life on the road with a child. Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott gave her some tips on configuring the bus through each stage of a kid's life, and Morris says plenty of other musician parents have offered advice and support, too.

"It's a real life! They don't know any different," Morris says of artists' kids who grow up on the road, learning with a tutor, having their own tables at catering and watching their parents work onstage each night. "I think that's why, at this point in my career, it felt really possible ... I can do this without feeling like the new kid on the block."

At home in Nashville, Morris and Hurd are keeping their baby's nursery "cozy and dark," which they hope will help with sleep training before their soon-to-be family of three hits the road. They're also staying away from the traditional baby boy blue.

Morris' tour calendar is clear until baby boy arrives, except for one major show: In early March, she'll headline Rodeo Houston.

Listen to Maren Morris' Interview With Taste of Country Nights: