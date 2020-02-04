There isn't any heartache for Jon Pardi this week, as the singer just earned his fourth No. 1 single on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with his latest, "Heartache Medication."

The song, written by Pardi, Natalie Hemby and Barry Dean, rose from No. 2 to No. 1 on this week's Country Airplay chart to become Pardi's fourth No. 1. His previous chart-toppers include "Dirt on My Boots," "Head Over Boots" and "Heartache on the Dance Floor." He earned an additional Top 5 hit with his song "Night Shift."

With Pardi's "Heartache Medication" taking the top spot, he takes the No. 1 position from last week's leader, Dan + Shay's massive crossover single "10,000 Hours," which features pop megastar Justin Bieber.

Pardi's "Heartache Medication" has been a huge success for the singer, surpassing 138 million on-demand streams to date. The smash hit has also been certified Gold by the RIAA for selling 500,000 equivalent units.

"Heartache Medication" comes from Pardi's album of the same name, which was released in September of last year. The album gained acclaim upon its release and went on to top Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

Pardi has another single in the Top 25 at Country radio, as he is the featured artist on Thomas Rhett's latest single, "Beer Can't Fix." He was recently been announced as part of the lineup for this year's Windy City Smokeout, which will feature fellow country singers Morgan Evans, Ryan Hurd, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Darius Rucker and Dierks Bentley, with Rucker and Bentley set to headline the event.

