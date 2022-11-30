Mariah Carey Has No Problem Sharing Her ‘Queen of Christmas’ Crown With Dolly Parton

Due to the success of her viral classic Christmas song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" — in addition to various holiday specials and Christmas-themed products — Mariah Carey made her case this year to officially become the "Queen of Christmas."

Carey's company, Lotion LLC, submitted a petition to trademark that all-encompassing title, which would have made her the only person allowed to use it in an official capacity, NPR reports. This request was met by disapproval from some, but country legend Dolly Parton — another huge Christmas lover — was happy to step aside and let Carey take the Christmas crown.

Parton has long brought joy to fans during the holiday season, through music, movies and more. In fact, the country legend has a new Christmas movie called Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, premiering on NBC on Thursday, Dec. 1. Despite her love of the holiday, Parton tells Better Homes and Gardens that she would take second place to Carey when it comes to Christmas leaders.

“Now, don’t you say that!" Parton responds when the interviewer suggests that the country singer is the Queen of Christmas. "I’m not going to compete with Mariah."

"I love her," she continues. "You think of Christmas, you think of Mariah. I’m happy to be second in line to her."

As it turns out, Carey reciprocates these feelings for Parton. Upon hearing her comments, Carey tweeted to Parton, saying she is "the Queen of Everything! The Queen of the World, The Queen of Christmas, The Queen of Mine!!"

She also told Parton that she loved her.

Parton replied to the tweet, writing, "I will always love you," which, of course, references one of her most famous tunes.

Carey's request for the trademark was ultimately declined by the Trial Trademark and Appeal Board, as her legal team did not file a response to an objection raised by singer Elizabeth Chan in time. Carey has not commented on the decision, but she continues to promote her holiday projects, which include her new book, the Christmas Princess.