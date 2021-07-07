Mark Chesnutt Cancels Concerts to Undergo ‘Urgent’ Back Surgery

Mark Chesnutt has canceled a string of planned tour dates through early September in order to undergo an "urgent" back surgery. The "Almost Goodbye" singer will need more than two months of recovery time, he announced on Wednesday (July 7).

Per a press release, severe back pain led Chesnutt to schedule the surgery. "I've been suffering with this for a very long time, and postponed as long as I could," he shares.

“When the doctor says, 'You have no choice,’ you have no choice!" Chesnutt adds. "I hate to get off the road just as the venues opened back up. I was really looking forward to this year! I appreciate the support and understanding from my fans, and I'll see you all real soon."

Chesnutt's surgery, the release notes, will require a 9-10-week recovery period. As such, his July, August and September concerts — a string of shows beginning on July 9 and running through Sept. 5 — have all been canceled, but will be rescheduled for later dates.

Fans can seek ticket refunds and information on the rescheduled shows from the venue for which they purchased tickets. The singer will also keep fans updated via MarkChesnutt.com.

Chesnutt — who generally plays about 100 shows per year, per the press release — is best known for the seven albums and 20 Top 10 songs he released in the 1990s. He has eight No. 1 singles to his name, including "Brother Jukebox," "I Just Wanted You to Know" and a cover of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." His last Top 20 single, "She Was," dropped in 2002.

