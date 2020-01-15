Martina McBride is remembering her mother — a woman whom she says was "strong," "chic" and "no-nonsense," with a witty sense of humor.

Jeanne Schiff died on Jan. 10, 2020 after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

"She took good care of us," McBride shares with fans in an emotional Instagram post, giving insight into what life was like for the singer growing up with her mother. "Our house was always the house where all the aunts, uncles, and cousins gathered, and she was really the reason for that."

"She made her 4 kids self-sufficient, told us to go outside and play, gave us chores to do and taught us how to work," she continues. "She wasn’t one to smother you with affection, do your homework for you, or attend every ballgame, but we always knew she was there for us."

As McBride and her siblings got older, the "This One's for the Girls" hitmakers says they had numerous conversations with their mother about "life, faith, morals, health, and the importance of getting your beauty sleep." Every phone call and message she got from her mother, McBride says, would start out with Mom commenting, "Martina, this is your mother."

While she was in the hospital, Schiff revealed to her country star daughter that she wasn't "an enthusiastic cook" throughout her lifetime, but McBride swears her mom made the best fried chicken.

"So now we try and move forward without our matriarch," McBride concludes, "And somehow, in time, we will. Because she taught us how to be strong."

Along with personal memories, the singer gives fans a slideshow of pictures that show her growing up from infant to child, with her mother never out of the frame.