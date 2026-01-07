Mason Ramsey wiped his Instagram and started fresh after what he says has been "one of the most difficult years of my life."

He's been dealing with several tough setbacks in his music career.

"My label dropped me, my agency left me and I had to part ways with my manager," Ramsey went on to say. The singer took a "much needed" social media break after that, and he says he used that time to "get my business and head on straight."

Now, Ramsey is posting on social media for the first time about those setbacks, and sharing a little bit about what fans can expect from him next.

Who is Mason Ramsey?

Mason Ramsey, aka "Walmart Boy," shot to fame in 2018 after his yodeling cover of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in an Illinois Walmart went viral on TikTok. He was just 11 years old at the time.

Ramsey parlayed his TikTok success into a Grand Ole Opry debut, a deal with Atlantic and Big Loud Records and several studio projects.

His 2018 single "Famous" was a No. 4 hit on the country charts. The next year, he participated in a remix of the then-white-hot "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper Young Thug. He performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards with Lil Nas X, Cyrus and K-Pop group BTS.

But the young singer's success waned in recent years. His most recent release was a 2025 duet with Harper Grace called "Live Lonely," which failed to chart.

What is Mason Ramsey Doing Now?

According to his social media post, Ramsey is back from his break from the spotlight, and ready to pursue new ventures.

He says he has "brought on a whole new team" after losing his label, agency and manager, and that he's "making music that I have never been more excited about."

"I can't wait to share everything I've been working on and to get back on the road," Ramsey continues. "I'll be a lot more active on [social media] so feel free to say hi!"