Mason Ramsey has dropped his new song, "She Got It Outta Me," and it chronicles what happens when love comes knocking on one's door.

The romantic tune was penned by Griffen Palmer, Liz Rose, Tofer Brown and Geoff Warburton, and it follows Ramsey's recollection of his once "single and tough" days before unexpectedly falling in love with a special girl.

“Never really liked to be spending my time with nobody else but me / Never wanted anyone touching my dial or taking up my back-pack seat / But she walked in and I knew right then those days would be long gone soon / I was used to thinking bout me and myself, now I’m thinking ‘bout someone new,” Ramsey recounts in the opening verse, before bringing listeners up to date on his new status.

“Everybody’s talking about falling in love / Lotta TV talkin’ lotta Hollywood stuff / Had it all together I was single and tough / Thought nobody could mess that up / But she got it outta me / No I didn’t want to / Yeah she got it outta me / A little I love you,” the head-over-heels 16-year-old admits over a grooving, bouncy production.

“She Got It Outta Me” is Ramsey’s latest release with Atlantic Records and follows the autobiographical "Reasons to Come Home," which dropped in June as his first new release since 2019.

Both tracks will be featured in Ramsey's forthcoming as-yet-untitled EP, which is slated to arrive this fall. His latest project is 2019's Twang EP.