Country Stars Walk the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet — See Pictures:

The 2020 Grammys are officially here, and the red carpet has been rolled out. A number of country stars represented the genre on the carpet, both at the pre-show premiere ceremony and live telecast.

When the show starts on CBS, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will sing together, Lil Nas X is set to perform "Old Town Road" with collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and BTS, and Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will also be performing a duet off Tucker's latest album.

The night's four big country categories include Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album. This year's Best Country Album nominees are Eric Church's Desparate Man, Reba McEntire's Stronger Than The Truth, Pistol Annies' Interstate Gospel, Thomas Rhett's Center Point Road and Tucker's While I'm Livin.

Nas and Cyrus are nominated for "Old Town Road" in the Record of the Year, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance and Best Music Video Film categories, while Nas is nominated for Album of the Year for 7, Best New Artist and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Panini." Cyrus and Nas took home their first Grammy for Best Music Video for "Old Town Road" during the pre-show stream.

Tucker is nominated for one of the big four categories, Song of the Year, along with Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for "Bring My Flowers Now." She is also nominated for Best Country Album for While I'm Livin', which Carlile co-wrote and co-produced along with "Bring My Flowers Now."