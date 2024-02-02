Tanya Tucker is returning to the Austin City Limits television stage on Saturday, Feb. 3, and Taste of Country is sharing two exclusive clips from her performance ahead of the episode.

Saturday's episode will mark the first time the "Delta Dawn" singer has performed on the series in nearly four decades. As expected, Tucker captivates the audience with live renditions some of her biggest hits, as well as a few newer tracks.

In the exclusive clips below, the Country Music Hall of Famer sings two songs from her 2023 album Sweet Western Sound.

Tanya Tucker Performs "When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)"

Tucker introduces the "When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)" by sharing a story about the song's origin. The track was sent to her by Brandi Carlile, and although she liked the song, she chose to get her boyfriend Craig Dillingham's opinion on it first.

Tucker then makes a quip about having a boyfriend at the age of 64. She says Dillingham was instantly a fan of the song, because he was the one who wrote it in the first place.

"Yeah, he wrote it like 20 years ago," Tucker reveals, adding that she took the coincidence as a sign of good luck and recorded the song the very next day.

Tanya Tucker Performs "Kindness" on Austin City Limits

Tucker also brings a special guest onstage with her during her performance: Her daughter, Presley Tucker.

"The little gal singing background vocals, this is my oldest daughter Presley Tucker," she reveals as she closes out her set.

Country music newcomer Brittney Spencer shares the hour-long, Season 49 episode with Tucker, making her Austin City Limits debut. Spencer delivers a thrilling cover of Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again."

Tucker and Spencer's episode will air Saturday, Feb. 3, at 8PM ET on PBS.