Tanya Tucker’s ‘Delta Dawn’ Was a CMA Awards Homecoming

Tanya Tucker came home to the CMA Awards and delivered a timeless version of her first hit song, "Delta Dawn."

Little Big Town joined Tucker for the blast of nostalgia. In fact, the country group helped Johnny Cash introduce Tucker. You read that right: An early '70s video clip of Cash introducing a then-15-year-old Tucker preceded the CMA moment.

Tucker was dressed in black, and her white hair shimmered during a performance that featured photos from throughout her illustrious career. Early pictures with contemporaries were mixed with more recent snaps with artists like Brandi Carlile. It all helped to underline the legend's contribution to the genre.

It's been a big year for Tucker, as she was selected to be one of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was inducted on Oct. 22 alongside Patty Loveless and Bob McDill. During the night's induction ceremony, the country veteran repeatedly jumped on stage to sing with those who were there to honor her and her music.

The 57th annual CMA Awards were hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. The show aired on ABC and is available for streaming on Hulu.

