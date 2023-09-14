Tanya Tucker Cancels Show as She Recovers From Neck Procedure

Tanya Tucker's planned performance at SummerStage in New York, N.Y., will not go on as scheduled. The singer canceled her Thursday night (Sept. 14) appearance as she continues her recovery after a medical procedure.

"Tanya is recovering from a medical procedure on her neck and while she was hoping to be further along in her recovery process, her biggest priority is taking care of her health so she can put on the best show possible for her fans," a statement from the venue reads. "We wish Tanya a quick recovery and are sending her all of our well wishes."

Tucker was set to perform SummerStage with singer-songwriter Alex Hall, who also announced the cancelation on his social media, saying that he and his band were already in New York for the show and he was, "trying to figure out a Plan B."

Tucker previously had to cancel a string of shows in 2021 due to a lengthy recovery from hip surgery. More recently, though, she's put on a string of banner shows, including riding into the Grand Ole Opry on horseback and bringing a handful of special guests to the Ryman.

Tucker's latest album, Sweet Western Sound, came out in June.

Her next scheduled performance is on Friday (Sept. 15), according to the singer's tour calendar. No information has come out about whether that show, or the other shows she's booked to perform in September, will be affected by her recovery period.