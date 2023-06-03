Tanya Tucker Makes Grand Ole Opry History by Riding a Horse Onto the Stage

Tanya Tucker sure knows how to make an entrance. The country icon made Grand Ole Opry history on Friday night (June 2) by riding a horse onto the stage at the country music institution to kick off her scheduled performance.

The singer, whose hits include "Delta Dawn," "Texas When I Die," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane" and more, was on hand to perform songs from her new album, Sweet Western Sound, which dropped Friday. According to a press release, Opry historians believe her dramatic entrance marked the first time anyone has ridden a horse onstage at the Opry during the 97-year history of the institution.

Tucker went on to perform "Kindness," "The List" and "When the Rodeo Is Over" from her new album, as well as past favorites from her decades-long career, with Dailey & Vincent and Pam Tillis joining her onstage for "Strong Enough to Bend."

Tucker has been on a hot streak recently. In addition to her new album — the follow-up to 2019's critically acclaimed While I'm Livin' — the iconic country singer is among the artists who are set for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2023. She'll receive that honor alongside Patty Loveless and Bob McDill. Tucker joins the Hall of Fame in the Veteran Era Artist Category, while Loveless joins in the Modern Era Artist Category and McDill is in the Non-Performer Category as a songwriter.