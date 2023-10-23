Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless were the two well-known stars inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 22), but both took a moment to recognize the third.

Songwriter Bob McDill finally got his moment, as well.

The annual Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum allows for three tribute performances per artist, and an induction speech given by someone each inductee selects. Then, after receiving the medallion and witnessing the reveal of a bronze bust, each person is allowed to take the microphone.

That's how it normally works, anyway. Tucker couldn't hold back during two of three tribute performances — each one became an impromptu collaboration.

Bob McDill was honored by Charley Crockett, who sang his song "Louisiana Saturday Night," Dean Dillon ("All the Good Ones Are Gone") and Jamey Johnson ("Good Ole Boys Like Me").

Patty Loveless was tirbuted by Sister Sadie ("The Sounds of Loneliness"), Bob Seger ("She Drew a Broken Heart") and Vince Gill ("Lonely Too Long").

Tanya Tucker's tribute performers were Wynnona Judd ("Delta Dawn"), Margo Price and Jessi Colter ("It's a Little Too Late"), and Brandi Carlile ("Two Sparrows and a Hurricane").

Here are more than 30 pictures from the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion ceremony, plus a few more from before and after the show. Songwriter Don Schlitz had the honor of inducting McDill, while Gill did the honors for Loveless, and Connie Smith and Brenda Lee teamed up for Tucker.

McDill, Loveless and Tucker become the 150, 151 and 152 members of the Hall of Fame. Inductees are typically announced each May.