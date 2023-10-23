The look on Patty Loveless' face said it all.

The newest member of the Country Music Hall of Fame didn't know who would pay tribute to her during the induction ceremony on Sunday (Oct. 22), but she didn't expect this.

Loveless, Tanya Tucker and songwriter Bob McDill were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday in Nashville.

Each artist gets to pick who formally inducts them, and Loveless chose Vince Gill.

The performances are arranged by friends and family.

Pictures: Country Music Hall of Fame Welcomes Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, Bob McDill

After a stirring cover of "The Sounds of Loneliness" by Sister Sadie, rocker Bob Seger took to the stage to sing "She Drew a Broken Heart." Later, Loveless would explain what she was feelin but in real time all anyone saw was a look of total surprise on her face.

Class Of 2023 Medallion Ceremony Getty Images loading...

"Bob!? That was a real shock for me," Loveless said after getting her medallion. "I would never have expected that. I was trying to think, 'Who could it be?''

The reason for Seger's appearance dates back almost 20 years. In introducing Seger, Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young explained how the rocker only wanted Loveless for his song "The Answer's in the Question," a track from Face the Promise. So he traveled to Georgia to record the duet with her.

It's not the first time Seger has taken part in the ceremony — he was also there in 2012 to tribute Garth Brooks with a performance of "That Summer."

Loveless' speech lasted just over four minutes and consisted of mostly thank yous to her friends, family and those who have worked with her for over 40 years.

"I'm a little bit weak right now in the legs," she admitted near the end. "I want to say thank you to each and every one."