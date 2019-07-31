Between the remixes with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey, Young Thug and Diplo, have you had enough of "Old Town Road" yet? Lil Hank Williams and Miley Cyrus have not!

Cyrus recently posted a video of the duo singing the now record-breaking song (17 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100) backstage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (July 27).

As noted, Ramsey has his own remix with Young Thug and Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley's dad), in which he freshens up the original with his new comical verse line: "Hop up on my Razor / Got a thousand acres / Ride up on the cows with it / Pray that it don't phase her."

In her post, Cyrus also cracks a joke that she's gonna take Ramsey to the old town because "he can't drive yet."

Country Music's Not-So-Secret Hip-Hop Love Affair

The surprise song of 2019, "Old Town Road," (originally performed by Lil Nas X) is in its 17th week of Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 spot, consistently beating out pop powerhouses such as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Drake, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes. The song also now stands above the 16-week Hot 100 No. 1 records set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day (1995-96) and 2017 smash "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi featuring Justin Bieber.

Billy Ray Cyrus performed "Old Town Road" at the Opry that same night his daughter jammed out with Ramsey backstage in one of the more interesting collaborations to probably ever take the prestigious Nashville stage.

According to Pop Culture, Billy Ray Cyrus opened up about the song onstage that night.

“This song has been a uniter, not a divider," Cyrus said. "I’m giving God the glory now for allowing me the gift to be part of such a special song. It’s a unique moment in time where people from all over the world and all walks of life find they have more in common than they do different. It’s a moment we’ve all shared and I’m grateful for it."

On July 24, Lil Nas X said via social media that he promises the "Seoul Town Road" remix with RM of BTS is his last remix of the song.

