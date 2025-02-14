6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Feb. 8-15, 2025)

Two '90s country icons and two of today's hottest hitmakers announced new tours this week.

This list of new country music tours also features a pair of contemporary legends who are teaming up to hit the road again.

Find Trisha Yearwood's first tour dates in a long time below. She's been fully committed to supporting Garth Brooks' many endeavors in recent years, but all signs point to this being a great year of celebration for her.

Related: Country Tours Scheduled for 2025: Full List

Tours from Brett Young, Rascal Flatts and Brantley Gilbert are set to start, but they'll have a bit more competition from artists like Hardy, who is fixing up one heck of a tour for 2025.

Scroll down to see all the newly announced country tour dates, plus opening act and on-sale info where available.

Courtesy of Clay Walker Courtesy of Clay Walker loading...

Notes: No opening acts have been announced.

Tickets: Tickets for most of these shows are on sale now.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

May 10 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Parker McCollum)

May 31 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium (with Parker McCollum)

June 14 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium (with Parker McCollum)

June 21 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium (with Parker McCollum)

July 19 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Little Big Town)

Notes: Parker McCollum and Little Big Town will open.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Feb. 21.

Hardy Tour Dates LiveNation loading...

Notes: Koe Wetzel will open most show on Hardy's 2025 tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time.

Courtesy of Kane Brown Courtesy of Kane Brown loading...

Notes: Kane Brown's tour will include a variety of opening acts.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Feb. 21.

Mason Ramsey's Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Courtesy of Mason Ramsey Courtesy of Mason Ramsey loading...

Notes: No opening acts have been announced.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Friday (Feb. 14).

Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood loading...

Notes: Sunny Sweeney and Erin Enderlin will open select shows.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Feb. 21.