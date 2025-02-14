6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Feb. 8-15, 2025)

6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Feb. 8-15, 2025)

Two '90s country icons and two of today's hottest hitmakers announced new tours this week.

This list of new country music tours also features a pair of contemporary legends who are teaming up to hit the road again.

Find Trisha Yearwood's first tour dates in a long time below. She's been fully committed to supporting Garth Brooks' many endeavors in recent years, but all signs point to this being a great year of celebration for her.

Tours from Brett Young, Rascal Flatts and Brantley Gilbert are set to start, but they'll have a bit more competition from artists like Hardy, who is fixing up one heck of a tour for 2025.

Scroll down to see all the newly announced country tour dates, plus opening act and on-sale info where available.

Clay Walker's Drive Me Smooth Tour

Notes: No opening acts have been announced.

Tickets: Tickets for most of these shows are on sale now.

George Strait and Chris Stapleton Stadium Tour Extended

May 10 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Parker McCollum)
May 31 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium (with Parker McCollum)
June 14 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium (with Parker McCollum)
June 21 -- Foxborough, Ma. @ Gillette Stadium (with Parker McCollum)
July 19 -- Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium (with Little Big Town)

Notes: Parker McCollum and Little Big Town will open.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Feb. 21.

Hardy's 2025 Jim Bob World Tour

Notes: Koe Wetzel will open most show on Hardy's 2025 tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time.

Kane Brown's High Road Tour, European Dates

Notes: Kane Brown's tour will include a variety of opening acts.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Feb. 21.

Mason Ramsey's Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Notes: No opening acts have been announced.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Friday (Feb. 14).

Trisha Yearwood's 2025 Tour

Notes: Sunny Sweeney and Erin Enderlin will open select shows.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Feb. 21.

