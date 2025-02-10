Hardy Announces 2025 Jim Bob World Tour Dates
Hardy just announced his full 2025 tour plans. The "One Beer" singer's Jim Bob Tour includes plenty of dates with Koe Wetzel, and if history predicts the future, one beer is not enough.
The two friends will play 23 dates together in 2025, starting with a May 22 concert in Chula Vista, Calif. That's Hardy's first dedicated headlining show of the year, as the previous two concert dates are festivals.
- The Jim Bob Tour will keep Hardy on the road through a September 24 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
- Stephen Wilson Jr., McCoy Moore, Bec O'Malley and Sikarus will also open select shows.
- Hardy will spend the last half of June in Europe.
Related: See All Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2025 [Full List]
"Me and Hardy had a week-long acoustic tour in Texas, that sum b---h was rowdy, dude," Wetzel told Taste of Country earlier this year.
"I think he finished out the weekend with a full-band show and I woke up with a broken shoulder and all kind of — I mean, it was all over the place, dude."
"Jim Bob" is the name of a song on Hardy's latest album, Quit! The cartoon man shown on the tour poster was used in music videos for the song. Sonically, it's as good of an example of Hardy's unique mix of country and hard rock as any song from his catalog.
Tickets go on sale for Hardy's Jim Bob World Tour on Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time, via Hardy's official website.
Hardy's 2025 Jim Bob World Tour Dates:
April 12 — Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder Arizona
May 16-18 — Gulf Shores, Ala. @ Sand In My Boots—
May 22 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
May 24 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
May 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 30 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
May 31 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
June 5 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
June 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
June 7 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 13 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys
June 14 — North Lawrence, Ohio. @ The Country Fest
June 19 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 — Landgraff, Netherlands, @ Pinkpop Festival
June 22 — Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
June 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
June 25—July 2 — Birmingham, U.K. Academy
June 27—July 2 — London, U.K. @ Academy
June 29—July 2 — Manchester, U.K. @ Victoria Warehouse
June 30—July 2 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Academy
July 2 — Belfast, Ireland @ Waterfront Hall
July 3 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
July 18 — Twin Lakes, Wisc. @ Country Thunder Wisconsin
July 19 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair
Aug. 7 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest
Aug. 9 — West Chester Township Ohio @ Voices of America Country Music Festival
Aug. 10 — Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Boots & Hearts Festival
Aug. 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 15 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Aug. 16 — Somerset, Wisc. @ Somerset Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 22 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 30 — Harford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 4 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 5 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 6 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 11 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 12 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sept. 13 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years (2000-2024)
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes