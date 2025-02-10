Hardy just announced his full 2025 tour plans. The "One Beer" singer's Jim Bob Tour includes plenty of dates with Koe Wetzel, and if history predicts the future, one beer is not enough.

The two friends will play 23 dates together in 2025, starting with a May 22 concert in Chula Vista, Calif. That's Hardy's first dedicated headlining show of the year, as the previous two concert dates are festivals.

The Jim Bob Tour will keep Hardy on the road through a September 24 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stephen Wilson Jr., McCoy Moore, Bec O'Malley and Sikarus will also open select shows.

Hardy will spend the last half of June in Europe.

Related: See All Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2025 [Full List]

"Me and Hardy had a week-long acoustic tour in Texas, that sum b---h was rowdy, dude," Wetzel told Taste of Country earlier this year.

"I think he finished out the weekend with a full-band show and I woke up with a broken shoulder and all kind of — I mean, it was all over the place, dude."

"Jim Bob" is the name of a song on Hardy's latest album, Quit! The cartoon man shown on the tour poster was used in music videos for the song. Sonically, it's as good of an example of Hardy's unique mix of country and hard rock as any song from his catalog.

Tickets go on sale for Hardy's Jim Bob World Tour on Friday (Feb. 14) at 10AM local time, via Hardy's official website.

Hardy Tour Dates LiveNation loading...

Hardy's 2025 Jim Bob World Tour Dates:

April 12 — Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder Arizona

May 16-18 — Gulf Shores, Ala. @ Sand In My Boots—

May 22 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

May 24 — San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

May 29 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 30 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

May 31 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

June 5 — Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

June 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

June 7 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 13 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys

June 14 — North Lawrence, Ohio. @ The Country Fest

June 19 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 — Landgraff, Netherlands, @ Pinkpop Festival

June 22 — Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 23 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

June 25—July 2 — Birmingham, U.K. Academy

June 27—July 2 — London, U.K. @ Academy

June 29—July 2 — Manchester, U.K. @ Victoria Warehouse

June 30—July 2 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Academy

July 2 — Belfast, Ireland @ Waterfront Hall

July 3 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

July 18 — Twin Lakes, Wisc. @ Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 19 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair

Aug. 7 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest

Aug. 9 — West Chester Township Ohio @ Voices of America Country Music Festival

Aug. 10 — Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Boots & Hearts Festival

Aug. 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 15 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug. 16 — Somerset, Wisc. @ Somerset Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 22 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 30 — Harford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 4 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 5 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 6 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 11 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 12 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sept. 13 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — New York City, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden