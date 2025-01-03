Koe Wetzel is the latest guest on Taste of Country Nights: On Demand, and host Evan Paul had to ask him who has the rowdiest tour that he's been a part of.

The answer isn't terribly surprising.

The "High Road" singer reveals that the wildest live run he's experienced was his recent seven-day acoustic tour with Hardy. The story he tells is epic.

"Me and Hardy had a week-long acoustic tour in Texas, that sum b---h was rowdy, dude," Wetzel begins.

"I think he finished out the weekend with a full-band show and I woke up with a broken shoulder and all kind of — I mean, it was all over the place, dude."

The rowdiness, he says, can be compared to pro wrestlers in the '90s.

"We'd wake everyday about 2 o'clock, and just kind of nurse a hangover, and then about an hour before the show we'd hammer it down again and get back after it," he admits.

Hardy is known for being rowdy and a little wild, so Wetzel knew going in that he was up for a really good time, especially as he sashayed across his home state, as Texas fans already love him.

Other things discussed in Wetzel's Taste of Country Nights interview includes what it is like having his first major label single, "High Road," find success in mainstream country music when his career has been thriving locally in his home state of Texas for years.

Often, fans don't take well to their beloved local artist making it to mainstream radio and finding national success, but Wetzel says his fanbase has remained loyal, as he has not strayed too much from his original sound.

