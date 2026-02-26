Koe Wetzel Announces 45 Night Champion World Tour Dates for 2026
Koe Wetzel is giving everyone a chance to see him live in 2026. The "High Road" singer just announced a 45-date world tour, scheduled to begin on May 3.
- The Night Champion World Tour includes three dates in Australia, three dates in Canada and over three dozen across the U.S.
- Shane Smith & the Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen will open select dates.
- Tickets go on sale March 13.
A full list of new tour dates can be seen below.
Wetzel is a unique artist in that he cultivated a massive fan base before having much success at country radio or on streaming platforms. His live show is often unhinged, in a good way. On and off stage he's known for partying hard and unpredictability.
Talking to Taste of Country in 2025, he recalled a particularly wild week on the road with Hardy.
"I think he finished out the weekend with a full-band show and I woke up with a broken shoulder and all kind of — I mean, it was all over the place, dude."
Since making "High Road" the most-played song on country radio in 2025, Wetzel has dropped two more songs from unreleased or upcoming projects, including "Time Goes On."
After stops in Australia and Canada, Wetzel begins the bulk of his Night Champion Tour in July, continuing through Oct. 30 in Texas.
Koe Wetzel's The Night Champion World Tour Dates:
May 3 — Melbourne, Vic. Aus. @ Forum Melbourne
May 5 — Sydney, N.S.W Aus. @ Enmore Theatre
May 9 — Brisbane, Qld. Aus. @ Fortitude Music Hall
July 8 — Edmonton, Alb. Can. @ Rogers Place
July 10 — Penticton, B.C. Can. @ South Okanagan Event Center
July 11 — Abbotsford, B.C. Can. @ Abbotsford Centre
July 23 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 24 — Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic
July 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
July 30 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Casino
July 31 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 1 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Dune Peninsula
Aug. 6 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 7 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Aug. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17
Aug. 13 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Aug. 14 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 20 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Aug. 21 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center
Aug. 26 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
Aug. 27 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Wolstein Center
Aug. 28 — Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 4 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center
Sept. 5 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Sept. 10 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Sept. 11 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum
Sept. 12 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Sept. 17 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 19 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Sept. 24 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
Sept. 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Sept. 30 — Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP
Oct. 1 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 2 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 3 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Oct. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed Fairgrounds
Oct. 9 — Fishers, Ind. @ Fishers Event Center
Oct. 10 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Oct. 28 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 30 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage
