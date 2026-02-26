Koe Wetzel is giving everyone a chance to see him live in 2026. The "High Road" singer just announced a 45-date world tour, scheduled to begin on May 3.

The Night Champion World Tour includes three dates in Australia, three dates in Canada and over three dozen across the U.S.

Shane Smith & the Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen will open select dates.

Tickets go on sale March 13.

A full list of new tour dates can be seen below.

Wetzel is a unique artist in that he cultivated a massive fan base before having much success at country radio or on streaming platforms. His live show is often unhinged, in a good way. On and off stage he's known for partying hard and unpredictability.

Talking to Taste of Country in 2025, he recalled a particularly wild week on the road with Hardy.

"I think he finished out the weekend with a full-band show and I woke up with a broken shoulder and all kind of — I mean, it was all over the place, dude."

Since making "High Road" the most-played song on country radio in 2025, Wetzel has dropped two more songs from unreleased or upcoming projects, including "Time Goes On."

After stops in Australia and Canada, Wetzel begins the bulk of his Night Champion Tour in July, continuing through Oct. 30 in Texas.

Koe Wetzel's The Night Champion World Tour Dates:

May 3 — Melbourne, Vic. Aus. @ Forum Melbourne

May 5 — Sydney, N.S.W Aus. @ Enmore Theatre

May 9 — Brisbane, Qld. Aus. @ Fortitude Music Hall

July 8 — Edmonton, Alb. Can. @ Rogers Place

July 10 — Penticton, B.C. Can. @ South Okanagan Event Center

July 11 — Abbotsford, B.C. Can. @ Abbotsford Centre

July 23 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 24 — Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic

July 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

July 30 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Casino

July 31 — Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 1 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Dune Peninsula

Aug. 6 — Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 7 — Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Aug. 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17

Aug. 13 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 14 — Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 20 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Aug. 21 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

Aug. 26 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

Aug. 27 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Wolstein Center

Aug. 28 — Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 4 — Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane’s River Center

Sept. 5 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Sept. 10 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Sept. 11 — Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum

Sept. 12 — Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Sept. 17 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

Sept. 19 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sept. 24 — Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sept. 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ The Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 30 — Rogers, Ark. @ The Walmart AMP

Oct. 1 — North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 2 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 3 — Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Oct. 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed Fairgrounds

Oct. 9 — Fishers, Ind. @ Fishers Event Center

Oct. 10 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 28 — Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 30 — Lubbock, Texas @ Cook’s Garage