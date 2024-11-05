Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph's theatrical new duet "High Road" is going to be remembered for one very relatable lyric midway through the chorus.

Type "s--t show" into the search bar on Spotify and "High Road" appears. It works on YouTube, too, and that's because of a lyric that finds each half of this collaboration distancing themself from the crazy behavior the other exhibits during a fight.

"I don't need a ticket to your s--t show / Knock yourself out and hit a new low / I'm gonna take the high road, high road," they sing.

Wetzel opens the (as of Nov. 4) Top 20 Billboard Country Airplay hit with a verse that recognizes the inevitability of his love interest's meltdown when faced with rumors.

That spiral will be familiar to anyone who's ever been in a bad relationship. At the chorus he pledges to give her space, but then Murph drops a second verse that hardly begs forgiveness.

The 20-year-old Alabama native's commitment to the lyrics of "High Road" make the song. This isn't just two talented singers teaming up, it's two leads set against one another during a pivotal scene in a musical. There's a theatrical element that's impossible to turn away from.

"High Road" is a slow-building hit that blends elements of early 2000s rock with today's country music before adding just a drop or two of hip-hop swagger. It's an original from two artists just beginning their stories.

Koe Wetzel, Jessie Murph, "High Road" Lyrics:

Koe Wetzel:

I can tell that you're mad / And I ain't half surprised about that / Since the day that we met / It's always who cuts first and never who bleeds last / Rumors always turn into yelling and fighting / And once it's in your mind, only one way you're driving / I know, I know.

Chorus:

I’ma take the high road, maybe get stoned / Have a little too much of something terrible / I'ma let you cool down while I walk out / You ain't messing me up like the times before /

I don't need a ticket to your shit show / Knock yourself out and hit a new low / I'ma take the high road, take the high road, take the high road.

Jessie Murph:

You don't wanna talk about it, boy, that's no surprise / You come home smelling like liquor like every other night / If I catch you with her, you 'gon catch me with him / You think I don't hear about it, you better think again / You know that rumors always turn into yellin' and fightin' / And once it's in my mind, only one way I'm drivin', you know / I know.

Wetzel and Murph, Repeat Chorus

Wetzel and Murph, Repeat Chorus

*Written by: Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Laura Veltz, Carrie Karpinen, Jessie Murphy, Josh Serrato, Koe Wetzel