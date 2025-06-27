If you only listen to an hour's worth of new country music this week, make sure these five songs are included.

Bookending this week's Top New Country Songs are an icon and a fascinating newcomer who toys with the genre.

In between you'll find several traditionalists and a collaboration that gets real dark real quick. If you only listened to the first half of Ella Langley's new song, you missed the point.

If you're new to this list of the best new country songs of the week, make sure you keep scrolling to find our honorable mention. That's not the de facto No. 6 song of the week as much as it is a song we appreciate, but can't agree on. Perhaps you can help us with Ashley McBryde's new song?

Top 5 New Country Songs This Week (June 27, 2025)

No. 5: Trisha Yearwood, "The Mirror"

Trisha Yearwood's voice is a gift, so every new song she releases gets strong consideration for a Top Songs list. "The Mirror" features a needed message over a fairly conventional arrangement.

No. 4: Ella Langley (Feat. Hardy), "Never Met Anyone Like You"

Ella Langley's new song "Never Met Anyone Like You" makes a hard pivot after the second chorus that will stun anyone unfamiliar who's with her duet partner.

Hardy's rock edge inspires the second half of a song that's pretty sweet until that point. A bouncy love song suddenly becomes a stormy revenge anthem.

No. 3: Gavin Adcock, "Last One to Know"

Gavin Adcock has a voice you don't forget easily, and his songs seem to come from an honest place in his soul. This isn't the first time he's made this Top Country Songs list, and likely not the last.

No. 2: Parker McCollum (feat. Cody Johnson), "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues"

Country fans may want to compare this cover to Waylon Jennings' version. That's probably appropriate. Parker McCollum's voice isn't a perfect fit for the song, but Johnson's presence helps turn the ballad into something memorable.

No. 1: Jessie Murph, "Heroine"

Jessie Murph's "Heroine" is a dysfunctional love song that many will relate to. If you like it, be sure to follow her on your favorite digital streamer, because her upcoming album promises more like it. Few country artists are more interesting in 2025.

Honorable Mention: Ashley McBryde, "Rattlesnake Preacher"