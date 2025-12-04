What do Riley Green's "Worst Way" music video and Jessie Murph's "1965" music video have in common?

Well, they were probably the two raunchiest videos to be released in country music this year.

And it's probably no coincidence that both videos also landed in the Top 10 videos that caused the biggest spikes in Google traffic in 2025.

Google's annual Year in Search Trends report came out on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 4). And when it comes to country music, the results prove a truth that marketing executives have been touting for years: Sex sells.

Why is Jessie Murph's "1965" Music Video So Popular?

Murph is a bit of a country music outsider, but she braids the genre into her music along with other influences like pop and hip-hop.

She dropped the "1965" music video back in July, and there's no getting around it: It was pornographic.

Read More: Is Jessie Murph's "1965" Music Video Art or Smut?

The video is age-restricted and can't be embedded on external websites, but it's still a little shocking that some of the scenes — including one blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip of a man and woman having sex on the edge of a bed — got past the YouTube censors.

Jessie Murph 1965 Jessie Murph, YouTube loading...

That ultra-risqué imagery is in service of a very sobering point: In "1965," she compares the life of a married woman in the '60s versus today, and concludes that though things have changed, they're not necessarily better.

Read More: The 10 Best Jessie Murph Songs

But we're gonna bet that Murph's critical take on the evolution of misogyny over the past six decades isn't the reason that "1965" ranks No. 1 on Google's list of top-trending music videos for 2025.

Nope, we're pretty sure that most of those clicks were people looking for the two or three seconds of X-rated cinema.

Why is Riley Green's "Worst Way" Music Video So Popular?

There's no scenes from Green's "Worst Way" video sexy enough to rival Murph's "1965" for shock value.

But still — especially for a country artists who is, all things considered, pretty traditional — this clip is steamy. Fans get treated to a shirtless Green in multiple scenes of this video, along with one scene of a couple getting down to business right in the middle of a crowded restaurant.

Green's country music sex symbol status is thanks to songs like this one, and bolstered by rumors about him dating artists like Megan Moroney and Ella Langley.

But the singer made it up to the No. 4 spot on Google's trending music videos for 2025, which means that Green thirst isn't limited to just country fans — or at the very least, it's much bigger than we thought.

What Other Music Videos Made Google's Top 10 Trending List For 2025?

Green and Murph are the only representatives from the country genre unless you're counting Taylor Swift. Find the full list below:

Google Year End Search Top Trending Music Videos For 2025

1. Jessie Murph, "1965"

2. Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

3. Sabrina Carpenter, "Manchild"

4. Riley Green, "Worst Way"

5. Katseye, "Gnarly"

6. Katseye, "Gabriela"

7. Skrilla, "Doot Doot (6 7)"

8. NF, "Fear"

9. Alex Warren, "Ordinary"

10. Sabrina Carpenter, "Tears"

Interested in more sexy songs in country music? We ranked the 40 sexiest songs from the last four decades of country music below.