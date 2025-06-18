10 Jessie Murph Songs to Start With If You’re a Brand New Fan

An Alabama native who got her first taste of fame via viral TikTok videos as a teen, Jessie Murph's sprawling musical influences have made her a genre-bending phenom from the start.

You'll hear elements of hip-hop, trap, pop and R&B in her music, especially in her more upbeat songs. But there's a strong country through line, too, both in the instrumentation of her music and the unflinching honesty of her storytelling.

Songs like "Gucci Mane" demonstrate a crystal-clear sense of self in this singer's story, and it's that strong foundation that makes all the different genre-mixing make sense.

At just 20 years old and one studio album (plus a mixtape) into her career, Murph has accomplished something that some artists never figure out: She knows how to succinctly, compellingly tell her story to her fans.

In 2025, Murph is having her biggest year yet, with songs like "Blue Strips" and "Touch Me Like a Gangster" making waves as the new album they belong to — Sex Hysteria — nears its July release date.

But country fans might know her best for her collaborations. Murph has worked with a number of different artists across all genres, but she's had particular success teaming with artists in the country format.

Her duet with Jelly Roll, "Wild Ones," is one of the standout tracks on her That Ain't No Man That's the Devil album, and it cracked the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. She's also placed a No. 1 country song via her Koe Wetzel duet "High Road," a song that was also Wetzel's biggest mainstream hit to date.

Though Murph will likely never whittle her sound down to an exclusively country style, she's still got enough of a foothold in the format for genre-omnivorous country fans to enjoy. Keep scrolling for Taste of Country's list of the best Jessie Murph songs for a new fan to check out in order to get to know this rising star.