Born and raised in Texas, Koe Wetzel was named as a hat-tip to country legend David Allan Coe. Those outlaw sensibilities stuck with him as he began to pursue his own musical career, which fuses country, rock and punk styles.

After a stint as a college football player at Texas' Tarleton State University, Wetzel began amassing a grassroots local fanbase through his rowdy, energetic live performances throughout the state. He began his recording career in 2015 as an independent artist, then signed to indie label YellaBush for two album releases.

The songs he released during his time as an indie artist, especially the tracks off his 2019 Harold Saul High album, are still among fans' favorites. But a major-label deal with Columbia records in 2020 furthered his mainstream career, and he started forming connections with Nashville stars, including Hardy, who played his first run of shows with Wetzel in 2021 (he pair are touring again, more extensively, for Hardy's Jim Bob World Tour in 2025).

Over the past few years, Wetzel has found more and more success on both the country and rock charts.

In 2024, he notched his very first Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit with "High Road," a duet with Jessie Murph. A stormy, genre-blending take on romantic turbulence, the song is a solid entry point for new fans just starting into Wetzel's catalog.

But there's much more to discover from this dynamic country-rock artist. Read through the list below for Taste of Country's round-up of the best Koe Wetzel songs for a new fan to check out.