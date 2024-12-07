Koe Wetzel has a reputation as a first-class country music partier, and he won't slow down this Christmas.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Wetzel admitted that his family "like the bottle."

On Friday (Dec. 6), Wetzel released Koe Wetzel presents ... Wetzel's Wonderland Chapter 2.

It's a Christmas EP that features four new arrangements of well-known songs, like "Run Run Rudolph" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

"High Road," a duet with Jessie Murph, is currently inside the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Christmas Eve and Christmas morning are calmer. One could even describe his experience as typical. His dad's side of the family comes to his house on Christmas Eve, and the next morning family gathers for presents.

Then they all go to his aunt's house.

"My mom's side, she has a huge family," Wetzel shares. "We like the bottle over there."

The traditional white elephant gift exchange is very little but wrapped bottles of booze. "Like, good bourbons and stuff," he explains. "Whoever gets the best bottle, they open it up and we drink it that night."

Previous Koe Wetzel party stories have come courtesy of Parker McCollum, who describes an insane night from 2017 during an appearance on the This Past Weekend With Theo Von podcast.

Last May, Fort Worth Magazine published a piece titled "How To Survive a Night Out With Koe Wetzel."

Sonically, Wetzel' new Christmas EP isn't as wild as you might think. He tells Evan Paul that he tries to stay true to original arrangements. Nowhere is this more apparent than on "Silver Bells." The ballad is dang near sensitive!