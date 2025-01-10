Koe Wetzel notched his first No. 1 song on the U.S. Country Airplay chart with his recent collaboration with Jessie Murph, "High Road."

Within the song's chorus there is a somewhat viral and unexpected set of lyrics.

"I don't need a ticket to your s--t show / Knock yourself out and hit a new low."

In an exclusive interview with Taste of Country Nights, host Evan Paul asked Wetzel how that lyric came to fruition.

The singer-songwriter spilled a hidden gem about the writing process of that song that is kind of interesting. He is not sure which one of his buddies — or maybe it was him who came up with those lyrics.

"I'd like to say it was mine," Wetzel says, laughing. "I've drank a lot since then, so my memory is pretty bad, but I don't know, I think that was actually a joke."

The "High Road" singer continues: "We said something about it, you know, we don't need a ticket to your s--t show, and kinda laughed about it. And then after, we were like, 'You know, it works pretty cool.'"

Wetzel says the magic lies in the fact that it's something that you're not expecting in the song, and when you hear it, it makes it stand out even more.

He seems to have been onto something — the song has reached the top slot on the charts, and he continues to play to packed venues all across America.

Wild shows, actually: A week-long acoustic set with Hardy put Wetzel in the hospital with a broken shoulder.