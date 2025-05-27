Koe Wetzel is officially a dad! The rising country star and his girlfriend, Bailey Fisher, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Woods Madison, on Friday (May 23).

Fisher shared the news on social media, posting a carousel of pictures documenting their newborn daughter's first days.

In one photo, little Woods lies in a hospital bassinet decorated with pink bows and a custom embroidered sign, snuggled up with a stuffed animal and wearing a knitted onesie with her name across it.

Other photos show the infant cradled in her mom's arms, and two feature the singer with his newborn daughter. In one closeup, little Woods wraps her hand around her dad's finger.

"My whole heart outside of my body," Fisher writes in the caption of her post.

Wetzel and Fisher first announced her pregnancy in late January, posting a strip of sonogram images and some maternity shoot photos to social media. At the time, Fisher wrote that they were "just over halfway" to her due date.

The couple didn't share exactly when they were expecting to welcome their baby. But last week, when Wetzel announced that he was canceling his scheduled appearances during the first weekend of Hardy's Jim Bob World Tour due to a "family medical event," some fans speculated that Baby Wetzel might be on the way.

Bailey Fisher Koe Wetzel Baby Bailey Fisher, Instagram loading...

It seems that little Woods may have been born just a bit earlier than her parents were anticipating. In an Instagram Stories slide from Monday (May 26), Fisher shared her last "bump pic" from the hospital, writing, "Was supposed to be taking maternity photos this day."

It's unclear how much of Hardy's tour Wetzel will miss after the birth of his new baby girl, but when he announced that he'd be missing the Memorial Day weekend shows, he did say he was "hoping to get back out next week and party with y'all in Salt Lake City, Utah."

His next scheduled date on the Jim Bob Tour is currently set for Wednesday, May 29.