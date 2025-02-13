Kane Brown has revealed a new round of dates for his 2025 The High Road Tour. The country superstar will play an additional string of European dates in September and October.

When Does Kane Brown's 2025 Tour Start?

Brown's 2025 The High Road Tour is set to launch on March 13 with a concert in San Diego. The U.S. leg of the tour runs through Aug. 29, wrapping with a show in Allentown, Penn.

Brown will then travel overseas for a run of seven shows that will see him perform in Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, London and more.

Who Will Open for Kane Brown's The High Road Tour?

Scotty McCreery, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, John Morgan and Restless Road will all serve as opening acts on Brown's 2025 tour.

What Is Kane Brown's Newest Album?

Brown's 2025 tour dates are in support of his brand-new album, The High Road. Brown's fourth full-length album dropped on Jan. 24, 2025.

Where Can I See the Dates for Kane Brown's 2025 The High Road Tour?

A full list of dates appears below. For more details, visit Brown's official tour calendar.

Kane Brown's 2025 The High Road Tour Dates:

March 13, 2025 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena *^

March 14, 2025 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *^

March 15, 2025 – Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center *^

March 20, 2025 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center *^

March 21, 2025 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

March 22, 2025 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena *^

March 27, 2025 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada life Centre +^

March 29, 2025 – Calgary, AB –@Scotiabank Saddledome +^

March 30, 2025 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place +^

April 3, 2025 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre +^

April 4, 2025 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +^

April 5, 2025 – Providence, R.I. @ Amica Mutual Pavilion +^

April 10, 2025 – Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center +^

April 11, 2025 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena +^

April 12, 2025 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena *%

April 24, 2025 – Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena *%

April 25, 2025 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *%

May 1, 2025 – State College, Penn. @ Bryce Jordan Center +%

May 2, 2025 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena +%

May 3, 2025 – Uncasville, Conn. @– Mohegan Sun Arena +%

May 9, 2025 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *%

May 10, 2025 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena *%

May 15, 2025 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena *%

May 16, 2025 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena *%

May 17, 2025 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall *%

May 22, 2025 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC *%

May 23, 2025 – Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC *%

May 24, 2025 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion *%

May 25, 2025 – Gilford, N,H, @ BankNH Pavilion *%

June 21, 2025 – Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26, 2025 – Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*#

June 28, 2025 – Santa Rosa, Calif. @ Country Summer Music Festival

June 29, 2025 – Ventura, Calif. @ Boots & Brews Country Music Festival

July 4, 2025 – Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

July 10, 2025 – Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fair

July 12, 2025 – Chicago, Ill. @ Windy City Smokeout

July 25, 2025 – Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove^=

July 26, 2025 – Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena^=

July 29, 2025 – Davenport, Iowa @ Mississippi Valley Fair

Aug. 8, 2025 – Oshkosh, Wisc. @ XRoads 41 Festival

Aug. 22, 2025 – Dieppe, Canada @ YQM Country Fest

Aug. 29, 2025 – Allentown, Penn. @ The Great Allentown Fair

Sept. 30, 2025 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk&

Oct. 1, 2025 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ Poppodium 013&

Oct. 3, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^&

Oct. 5, 2025 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro^&

Oct. 7, 2025 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Utilita Arena^&

Oct. 8, 2025 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo^&

Oct. 10, 2025 – London, U.K. @ OVO Arena Wembley^&

* Mitchell Tenpenny

+ Scotty McCreery

^ Dasha

% Ashley Cooke

# Restless Road

= John Morgan

& Dylan Schneider

