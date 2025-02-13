Trisha Yearwood Announces Vulnerable New Album, 2025 Tour Dates

Trisha Yearwood is leaning into her songwriter side with a new album consisting entirely of songs she wrote or co-wrote — the first time in her career she's ever released such a project.

A press release doesn't share the title of the title of the project, but does describe it as a "songwriter album," and offers some detail about a couple of the tracks. One of those is "Put it in a Song," which Yearwood released last year.

Another is a song called "The Wall or the Way Over," a track that Yearwood will perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show later this month. This song's lyrics deal with an important question at the center of a relationship: "Will you be an obstacle in someone's journey, or will you encourage them to rise?" the press release elaborates.

In keeping with the album's introspective and vulnerable themes, Yearwood debuted some new music at Nashville's The Bluebird Cafe this week, in a setlist that also included performances of fan-favorite tracks like "Walkaway Joe" and "She's in Love With the Boy."

"The [Bluebird Cafe] is the place where the songwriter is protected and it feels like the perfect place to be vulnerable," Yearwood said as she shared a photo from her show. "Thanks for letting me share my songs with you."

Yearwood's Bluebird show also served as a preview of an intimate new tour, set to launch in April. The seven-city trek will show fans Yearwood's songwriter side, putting a spotlight on her new music as well as her biggest hits.

Sunny Sweeney and Erin Enderlin, both of whom are featured on Yearwood's new album, will join her on tour. Tickets to the shows will be available starting on Friday, Feb. 21.

Trisha Yearwood 2025 Tour Dates:

Apr. 30 -- Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 1 -- San Antonio, Texas @ H-E-B Performance Hall -- Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

May 2 -- Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

May 3 -- Stillwater, Okla. @ McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

May 15 -- New York, N.Y. @ The Town Hall

May 16 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

May 17 -- Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Theatre