Company That Makes Barbie, Fisher Price + Hot Wheels Laying Off 100 Workers

Mattel, the toy company that makes Barbie, Uno and Hot Wheels toys, has announced a round of layoffs from their corporate office in California.

In an odd turn of events, this news of the layoffs (via SFGATE) comes just a few days after the CEO of Mattel was talking about how great the company is doing and how prepared they are for the future.

Mattel spokesperson Catherine Frymark says that the company is "taking actions to streamline and strengthen our organizational structure to drive our growth objectives and optimize our operations."

What does all that corporate mumbo-jumbo really mean?

People are getting fired so Mattel can make sure their revenue growth continues to increase in an ever-challenging American economy.

Some of the positions that will be eliminated include designers, although Mattel is keeping which positions on which projects close to their chest.

A notice of mass termination also states that two vice presidents, several director-level leaders of global grand marketing and other managers will be let go on or before May 19.

Mattel is and has been a toy giant for many years in America — their portfolio is huge and contains Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price and many more popular toy lines.

They have been around since 1945 and will likely be around for a lot longer, and that is partly because of constant evolution within their brand.

