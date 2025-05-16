The Wild Reason You Have to Be 21+ to Enter This McDonald’s

A McDonald's location in Alexandria, Va. has instituted a new 21+ only policy to dine at the restaurant, no matter the time of day.

According to NBC4 Washington, the move was made by management due to the fact that younger people were coming into the restaurant and fighting and arguing, in turn chasing off fearful customers.

Here's how this McDonald's location works now: If you want to dine-in and enjoy a nice meal on your lunch break, first of all, you can't if you aren't 21 yet.

If you are 21, you must walk up to the front door and ring the doorbell that has been installed. It is noted that you might have to present your I.D. to prove your age, as well, so they are taking this seriously.

Next to the doorbell is a strongly-worded note that reads

"Due to repeated incidents of student violence, this McDonald's location is temporarily closed for dine-in service for anyone under 21 years of age. This decision was made to protect our staff, our guests and our community. Adults -- We are still here to serve you! Please ring the doorbell and a team member will assist you. We thank you for understanding as we work to keep our restaurant a safe and welcoming place for all."

The location is right across from a high school, and there is footage showing that a large fight that broke out last week, which was apparently the straw that broke the camel's back.

One customer named Stacy, who frequents the location with her grandkids, was interviewed in front of the McDonald's, and she was heated.

"These kids are off the chain. There's no respect, no discipline. It seems that how they're acting, their parents are allowing them to act," she says.

There's no word on when the age ban will be lifted at this McDonald's location, but maybe when the school year is done it will ease some of the tension.

