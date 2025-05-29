After less than two years in business, McDonald's has decided to close every single CosMc's location across America.

CosMc's was a spinoff of by McDonald's that focused on signature drinks. It rolled out with seven locations, spread across Texas and Illinois, and was testing wild, off-the-wall drink concepts.

According to Delish, McDonald's announced on May 23 that there are only a few left today, with the remaining storefronts to close by the end of June. The CosMc's app will also go dark at the end of June.

According to McDonald's, this was the plan the whole time, to test out drink flavors and concepts on potential and current McDonald's customers and see what became popular, then migrate those to the full McDonald's menu.

"The main goal of the CosMc’s test was to create a launchpad for learning for the McDonald’s System, and the insights we’ve gathered have given us a whole new way to get closer to our fans," the company says.

If you didn't get to try some of the wild concoctions that CosMc's had, like Berry Hibiscus Sour-Ade, Sprite Moonsplash, Popping Pear Slush, Coconut Cold Brew, Pistachio Swirl Shaken Espresso, Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte, and a Churro Latte, the good news is that at any moment, those bad boys could pop up at your local McDonald's.

