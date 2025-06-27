Starting July 1, every Happy Meal purchased at McDonald's will come with toys that might be more for the parents than the kiddos.

Let us explain.

A new cycle of 21 Happy Meal toys, known as Lil McDonald's, will go into rotation for each happy meal sold, and the nostalgic adult/kids toys that come with it are amazing.

The toys are miniature replicas of classic McDonald's features and products. Just seeing some of these can bring you back to your childhood.

The cool thing is that McDonald's wants parents to be able to enjoy the nostalgic memories that the minis bring, while showing their kids what life used to be like at a McDonald's back in the day.

Check out the mini old school McDonald's building (above), the classic golden arches with a marquee letter sign beneath, a mini drive-thru, a delivery truck and that nostalgic red and yellow McDonald's tray that we all remember.

Then there are also some new-school stuff that your kids might have to explain to you, like a mini McDonald's ordering tablet, like the ones featured at their new self-serve ordering stations.

There's also a Lil McDonald's game online that will be an extension of the meal boxes. You can scan a Happy Meal box to unlock the Drive-Thru Dash game, where you choose a manager, race to take orders and manage the drive-thru.

Anna Engel, a McDonald's spokesperson says, "As a parent, there's something magical about watching your child's imagination come to life with these tiny toys. That's what makes Lil McDonald's so special. It brings back my own childhood memories of playing McDonald's, and now I get to create new ones with my kids."

As a parent, there is really nothing easier to order than a Happy Meal for your kid, it's a self-contained box of joy.

Engel adds, "A McDonald's Happy Meal has always been more than just a meal — it's a joyful tradition that creates lasting memories for both kids and adults alike."

