McDonald’s Drops Ultimate Hint About Snack Wrap’s Return Date

McDonald's is teasing the exact date of when their nostalgic Snack Wrap will be back, and fans are freaking out.

The golden arch chain is taking a page out of Taylor Swift's book — you know how she leaves Easter eggs about upcoming music releases?

McD's just dropped one of their own for the chicken Snack Wrap, which we knew was coming, but had no idea when.

Their cryptic message just says, "snack wraps 0x.14.2025."

The caption reveals a little more leg: "It's so close I can feel it."

Since April 14 just passed without the Snack Wrap, we're left to believe that "so close" must mean a month out, and that they'll be bringing those little tasty bites back to nationwide menus on May 14.

Or could it be June 14th? Maybe they want to wait until summer?

We found out late in 2024 that the Snack Wrap was coming back, but the verbiage was just that they'd be here sometime in 2025. As McD's seems to be pulling back the curtain on the return of the nostalgic menu item, fans are getting excited, so it's working.

One McDonald's fan commented on their post, "Why y'all playing with our emotions? You foul!"

Another fan dialed up the heat, saying: "Y'all pissing me off in these comments just gimmie the date."

Is it May 14 yet?

