Kenny Chesney Gave Megan Moroney the Best Career Advice

Kenny Chesney took Megan Moroney out on the road his Sun Goes Down Tour in 2024, and Moroney told us that the 2025 Hall of Famer gave her a very down-to-earth piece of career advice.

Moroney was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked her what was the best advice Chesney gave her while she was on tour with him.

The "Am I Okay?" singer said, "I think he's just embraced my authenticity, and he's always encouraged that."

Chesney told her that's the key to her success, and to never change.

Moroney proves that she is authentically herself time and time again, whether it's helping the cleaning crew clean up after a show, or pulling an epic prank on Chesney during the Sun Goes Down Tour.

Staying authentic is not the only thing Moroney learned from Chesney while touring with him.

"The biggest thing I've learned from him on tour is that good songs can make that country empire that he has," she shared.

"He is in stadiums, so he could have the craziest production budget, he could have fire, he could be flying through the air, he could have like 10 stages out there that he goes and flies to. But he doesn't; he literally just has his songs and him and a guitar."

That Sun Goes Down Tour in the summer of 2024 was clearly a time that meant the world to Moroney.

In fact, she wrote a song about it titled "You Had to Be There," which she gifted to Chesney. He sang on it with her, and they released the song to the public on May 9.

