Megan Moroney played a show in Athens, Ga. on Friday night (Apr. 4), but after the final encore, her night still wasn't over.

When she saw the janitorial staff at Akins Ford Arena working on cleaning up after her show -- which included a hefty amount of blue and white confetti -- she sprinted back down to the stage to pitch in.

"I feel like we should help them," she says at the beginning of a video of the moment, which she uploaded to social media.

Moroney might not have been the most useful member of clean-up crew that night. After nearly twisting her ankle as she ran to the stage, she began sweeping up confetti with a tiny broom, saying "I see why no one picked this one" as the rest of the crew looked on in bemusement.

But the singer had a lot of enthusiasm for the job. After all, this show was kind of on home turf. Moroney hails from Savannah, Ga., and she attended college at the University of Georgia, which is in Athens. She was even wearing a specially customized UGA jersey that night, with her last name written across the back.

Moroney didn't have much luck with the broom, but she had more fun with the ride-on floor sweeper, commenting "I like this" as she scooted around the venue floor. "Anytime I'm in town I'll give you a call," she told the workers as she steered the motorized floor cleaner in big swerves.

Moroney's Athens show was part of her Am I Okay? Tour, which kicked off last month. The trek is set to continue into August. Next up, she's scheduled for back-to-back nights in Nashville on Apr. 9 and 10.