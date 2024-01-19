Megan Moroney's "No Caller ID" finds her fighting off a bad boyfriend, and through two verses and two choruses, it's not clear she'll overcome his charm.

Then comes the bridge. This bit of country songwriting is why "No Caller ID" became a hit before she even released it. The Georgia native's new song is a story, not just a feeling, and fans tend to find themselves in a story.

"No Caller ID" isn't the ear worm that "Tennessee Orange" or "I'm Not Pretty" is, but it's every bit as country. Moroney is a unique artist in her ability to apply very contemporary language to a traditional arrangement — it's why her Lucky album made so many year-end lists in 2023, and it's why she was an obvious pick for CRS New Faces.

Megan Moroney, "No Caller ID" Lyrics:

(Moroney, Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington and Jessie Jo Dillon)

I’m two months deep in therapy / Been finally getting sleep / My friends quit checking up on me / Because I’m back on my feet / I’m doing more than getting by / I’ve been seeing a stand-up guy / It’s the middle of the night / And my phone starts ringing.

Chorus:

But here you come again and there you go / No coincidence, you always know / When I’m moving on, you move back in with a half-ass sorry, how you been / Why do you do it / Do you just hate losing / Here you come again, who could it be / It’s 3AM, no caller ID.

I don’t need to see a name / Who else would drunk-call me this late / Surprise, surprise you haven’t changed/ I’m sure you’re sure I’ll pick up / I shouldn’t want to but I do / You know me too well, damn you / Why do I want to, I shouldn’t want to.

Repeat Chorus

Don’t you get tired of hurting me / I’m tired of hurting me / I’m tired of hurting me / So I let it ring, I let it ring.

But here you come again and there you go / No coincidence, you always know / When I’m moving on, you move back in / Keep your half-ass sorry, how you been / I know how you do it / You just hate losing / Here you come again, who could it be / It’s just you, no caller ID.

