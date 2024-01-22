Megan Moroney Revives the Lucky Tour for a Limited 2024 Run

Megan Moroney is adding a modest Part Two to her fall 2023 The Lucky Tour. The singer just announced seven new dates between April and July, for a run she's billing as The Lucky 2.0 Tour.

The "I'm Not Pretty" star will kick things off in Dothan, Ala. on Apr. 19, before playing a couple of solo dates each month for the next three months. The tour wraps in late July in Aspen, Colo.

But don't let the limited dates fool you into thinking that Moroney's taking this summer easy: When she's not playing her own shows, she'll be serving as an opening act on Kenny Chesney's massive Sun Goes Down stadium tour, which launches on Apr. 20 -- one day after Moroney's Lucky 2.0 Tour begins -- and continues through August.

Joining Moroney on her tour is Logan Crosby, who actually joined her for some dates on her original The Lucky Tour, too. Fans might recognize Crosby not only from the stage, but also from his 2022 runner-up spot on ABC reality show Claim to Fame, where he was revealed as the cousin of country superstar Jason Aldean.

Fans can snag their tickets to Moroney's The Lucky 2.0 Tour starting Friday (Jan. 26) at 10AM local time. Additionally, a presale will begin on Tuesday (Jan. 23.) Visit Moroney's website for more details.

Most recently, Moroney released a new song called "No Caller ID."

Megan Moroney, 2024 The Lucky 2.0 Tour Dates:

Apr. 19 -- Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Apr. 26 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 3 -- Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 17 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 12 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion

July 19 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery Amphitheatre

July 26 -- Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up