Meghan Linsey Receives Death Threats After Taking a Knee at Titans Game

Meghan Linsey Receives Death Threats After Taking a Knee at Titans Game

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Meghan Linsey walked on the field at the Titans-Seahawks game on Sept. 24 to sing the National Anthem, but she left having taken a stand. Or rather, a knee.

After The Voice alum sang the "Star-Spangled Banner," she knelt in solidarity with the NFL players who have been taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality — and unfortunately, she has been paying a price for her activism. Linsey has been receiving death threats and other harsh comments about being un-American and being anti-military, which the Tennessean reports she "vehemently denies."

The experience has been a difficult one, she says.

“I’ve been waking up with anxiety a lot and it’s hard to eat food and sleep, but other than that, I’m good,” says Linsey. “I feel like I did the right thing. I don’t have any regrets.”

Who Stands — Err, Kneels — With Meghan Linsey?

Linsey says that despite the response she’s received, it wasn’t about being anti-troops or anti-America. “It wasn’t a matter of standing against our flag or our military,” she said. “I was standing up for a cause that I believe in.”

The hostile reactions have been indicative of the state of our culture right now, she says, but that she felt a responsibility to make a statement especially because of her own race and position of influence.

“I think that’s a testament of where we are as a country, that it can be so divisive and so volatile. We’re starting to see that more and more since the election. I just haven’t had it directed at me,” she furthers. “I know it’s hard and scary, but at the same time there’s a real problem in this country with social injustice and racism. I think it’s going to take an army of people that are white and privileged to step up and say, ‘No, this is a real thing’ in order for change to happen."

The NFL-wide protest was ignited after President Trump called for NFL players and owners to be fired if they "disrespected" the American flag by taking a knee. Linsey made a statement following the event and subsequent criticism, noting that she would “never normalize hate.”

Linsey was a runner up in season 8 of The Voice and has embraced a soul-pop style since leaving her duo Steel Magnolia.

30 Controversial Country Songs, Ranked

Country singers have a long history of stirring it up. Here are 30 of the most controversial country songs, ranked from least to most controversial.

Find controversial hits from Loretta Lynn, Tim McGraw, Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood and more.
Filed Under: Meghan Linsey, Steel Magnolia
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country