Actress Melissa Joan Hart was on scene at the Covenant School in Nashville on Monday (March 27) helping children escape from the shooting ensuing within the school.

Hart, who is a Nashville resident, described the harrowing situation in a video shared to Instagram the day after the tragedy. She explained that her children attend a school near to the Covenant School, and she and her husband were on their way to a parent-teacher conference when the shooting was happening.

Her childrens' school was not in session that day due to the conferences. On their way in, they heard news of the Covenant School shooting, and they stepped in to help.

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway that were climbing out of the woods, that were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school," Hart explains, tearing up. "We helped all these tiny little kids across the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children."

Hart added that Monday's events are the second time she and her family have experienced a school shooting near their home. They previously lived in Connecticut, and her children attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary, the site of the 2012 school shooting that took 26 lives.

"I don't know what to say anymore," she concludes. "Enough is enough. Just pray. Pray for the families."

Hart added a caption to her video, writing, "Prayers today, Action tomorrow. This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story."

Hart rose to fame in the early 1990s with starring roles on Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, among others. Her recent projects include a 2022 Lifetime movie called Dirty Little Secret.