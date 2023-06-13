Melissa Peterman From ‘Reba’ to Host New Game Show on Fox

Melissa Peterman is headed back to television as the host of a new game show, Person, Place or Thing. After a successful test run in 2022, the show has been picked up for 180 episodes and will premiere on Fox this fall.

Created by Jeff Proctor and Paul Franklin, Person, Place or Thing is a trivia game in which players can ask yes or no questions to help them determine the correct answer. The answer to each question is always the identity of a person, place or a thing.

“We came together to create something fun, familiar, and lighthearted that the entire family can enjoy,” note Proctor and Franklin. “Partnering with former colleagues at Fox First Run and adding Melissa as the ideal host to make viewers laugh and want to play along will make this show a hit.”

“I’m excited to return to working with Stephen Brown and the team at Fox on a game show that is truly for everyone," Peterman says of the series. "This is a game for the 21st Century, with twists and turns that will keep people guessing. I promise that viewers will be shouting answers at the TV from home, but I can’t promise we’ll hear them. I can’t wait to get started.”

“I’ve been trying to get Melissa to host one of our game shows for years,” Brown, EVP of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, says. “Her upbeat energy and comic timing work perfectly on Person, Place and Thing.”

The Reba star will also serve as an executive producer alongside Proctor, Franklin, Tracy Verna and David Hurwitz.

Peterman is best known for playing Barbra Jean on Reba alongside the show's namesake, Reba McEntire. The two recently reunited on the Lifetime movie The Hammer, which also starred McEntire boyfriend Rex Linn.

Watch the First Episode of Person, Place or Thing: