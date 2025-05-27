Mia Robertson’s Phil Robertson Tribute Will Break Your Heart

Mia Robertson opened up about the depth of her relationship with Phil Robertson and shared audio evidence of one of their final moments together.

The 21-year-old Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram to offer thoughts on her grandfather's death. Then, she shared a voice memo that finds him singing with her two nights before he passed.

Duck Dynasty was a popular A&E show from 2012 to 2017.

A reboot called Duck Dynasty: The Revival is scheduled to begin on June 1.

Phil Robertson had been dealing with several serious health issues in recent months and died on May 25.

"Although legally he is my grandpa, I've never just seen him as that," Mia Robertson begins. "I've seen him as my friend, my mentor, my ally and my inspiration."

The caption comes alongside a photo of Phil holding Mia (or "Moomoo") while both are standing in a swimming pool. He's fully dressed and even wearing shoes while she's in something more pool appropriate.

The context for the photo is not clear, although several people commented that they remember that day very well. Mia seems to be having an emotional moment in the photo.

"He wasn’t the type to always say 'I love you' or give you hugs and kisses, but neither am I," Mia continues. "His love wasn’t shown like that. His love showed through his actions."

Like so many family members who have shared thoughts and pictures to social media after Phil Robertson's death, Mia emphasized how her grandfather's faith was most important to him.

"The way he prayed for all of us daily, the way he always stuck up for his family, and the way he was always there to help put our family back together when disaster or sin struck," she writes. "We all looked to him for guidance, because his heart and actions were led by the Father who is always perfect."

In the second slide, Mia shared audio from a hymn she sang with her parents (Jase and Missy), her grandmother, Kay, and Phil.

"How blessed I am to share Phil’s last name," she says.

Mia's cousins Bella and Rebecca both commented on her post. So too did hundreds of her 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Mia Robertson lives in Nashville, where she attends Lipscomb University. She's not expected to be part of the new Duck Dynasty TV show.

