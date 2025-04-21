Big Changes Coming to All Michaels Craft Store Locations, and It’s Great for You

A store that you likely have wandered into at some point of your life, Michaels, is making a major change.

And you can thank the demise of Party City.

When Party City went bankrupt and shut down all of their 700+ locations, it left a big hole in the market for consumers who need quick, on-demand party supplies.

Chain Store Age is reporting that Michaels is looking to fill the void left by Party City by not only expanding their balloons and party supply section, but also adding enhanced in-store experiences for birthday parties and private events.

Get our free mobile app

Michaels isn't just doing this because they think people are on the prowl looking for party supply stores, they see it in the numbers.

First off, searches for balloons on Michaels.com have gone up around 150 percent since January, around the time Party City shut its doors.

A balloon expansion to all Michaels locations will include more than 300 new balloon options, as well as some new partnerships and more kids' licensed balloons and animated characters.

You have to give the customers what they want, right?

Michaels.com has also shown a 155 percent surge of searches for party supplies since the beginning of the year. So, they'll be expanding their party supply selection by 200 percent starting in August, adding more than 500 new products in party, accessories and decor.

Get ready for rebirth of Michaels as you once knew it, but this seems like it will be a good thing for customers.

You can continue to go to Michaels for all of your crafting needs, like to get that last-minute Styrofoam ball for your kid's solar system project. But you'll also be able to put together a party balloon arch and throw together the best at-home birthday party just by walking into the craft store.

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 23 Here is who is left on American Idol, Season 23 after Sunday's (April 20) Top 20 episode.

Starting with the Top 24, this list will be updated whenever contestants are cut from the ABC reality TV show. The American Idol finale is May 18. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes