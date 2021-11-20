Mickey Guyton Updates Fans on Son After ICU Scare: ‘Please Continue to Pray for Him’

Mickey Guyton's son is "not in the clear" yet, but she is breathing a sigh of relief and thanking fans for their support after an undisclosed medical scare sent him to the intensive care unit.

Guyton turned to social media on Friday afternoon (Nov. 19) to update fans about her 9-month-old son, Grayson Clark Savoy, who ended up in the hospital on Thursday evening (Nov. 18) for reasons that were not yet clear.

The Grammy-nominated singer asked for prayers in her initial post, writing, "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray."

Her update on Friday sounded a much more positive note, but made it clear there's still some road ahead.

"He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend," Guyton writes, adding, "Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support."

Guyton accompanies her message with a sweet picture of her husband, Grant Savoy, holding their son in his hospital room.

A subsequent update on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) provided more details, explaining that Grayson first fell ill on Nov. 11 with a severe stomach bug that eventually led to dehydration, which in turn caused him to be admitted to the ICU. The situation was exacerbated by staff shortages and a lack of available beds, and Gutyton credits his medical team for pushing hard for his recovery.

Though he is still weak and dehydrated, "Gray is a fighter," Guyton writes, "and his labs are showing he is headed in the right direction."

"Please please please continue to pray for him," she asks, adding, "He has felt every single prayer lifted up over him" throughout his health scare.

The couple welcomed Grayson in February of 2021, an event that was one of the highlights of a year full of highlights for Guyton. She's also been nominated for a string of awards, and Guyton released her debut full-length album, Remember Her Name, in September of 2021.

Guyton is slated to perform her song "All American" at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), and she is also part of the lineup for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Nov. 25. It's not yet clear if her son's medical emergency will impact those appearances.