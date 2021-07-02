Midland share a late-night love affair in their new song, "Sunrise Tells the Story." The couple left a mess in their wake, but the night sky is the only other witness with all the details.

A half cigarette, a partially drunk glass of red wine and a still-spinning record player are the only clues as to what took place the night before (but, uh, we're pretty sure we can guess). By the bridge, though, the song's narrator is hoping for more, confessing, "Don't know where it's going / I just want you to stay."

"The moon saw it all through a thin piece of glass / And the stars must've blushed when you kissed me like that," lead singer Mark Wystrach sings in the chorus, bandmates Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy adding harmonies behind him. "We can hide the evidence, scattered everywhere in all its naked glory / The night knows the truth, but the sunrise tells the story."

Midland member Carson co-wrote "Sunrise Tells the Story" with Jessi Alexander and Aaron Raitiere. The band's go-to producers, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, co-produced the track with Dann Huff.

"Sunrise Tells the Story" is joined by four additional songs on Midland's The Last Resort EP, which is due out on July 16. A website for the fictional The Last Resort, TheLastResort.biz, features band merch, a drink recipe and a parody commercial for the getaway location that touts the trio as its house band and teases the rest of the EP's tracklist: "Take Her Off Your Hands," "Two to Two Step," "And Then Some" and "Adios Cowboy."

The Last Resort is available to pre-save and pre-order now. Full details are below.

Midland's newest release is the soundtrack for their Midland: The Sonic Ranch documentary, which shares a peek into the band's early days. Prior to that March 2021 release, they dropped a live album in 2020; their most recent studio album, their second, is 2019's Let It Roll.

Come October, Midland will begin their The Last Resort Tour. The trek is due to run through mid-December.

BMLG

Midland, The Last Resort EP Tracklist:

1. “And Then Some” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

2. “Sunrise Tells the Story” (Jess Carson, Jessi Alexander, Aaron Raitiere)

3. “Two to Two Step” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. “Take Her Off Your Hands” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

5. “Adios Cowboy” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Marv Green, JT Harding)

