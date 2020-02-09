Midland have revealed their new live album project.

The band performed at legendary Hollywood venue the Palomino last year and recorded the event for a new record, set to debut on Big Machine Records on Feb. 28. The release will feature 10 recordings from their exclusive concert.

“Places like this are disappearing,” lead singer Mark Wystrach says of the historic venue in a press release. “So you want to remember, to grab the moments while you still can. You think about who’s been on that stage and you can’t help but feel connected to so much greatness. We live for hardcore honky-tonks, and to be able to hold onto that night and bring a little slice of it through this album to our fans is special for us.”

The collection features the group's latest single "Cheatin' Songs," along with their hits from their latest sophomore album Let It Roll. This album follows the release of the music video for the single from the concert.

The trio is currently on their headlining Let It Roll Tour with support from Jonathan Tyler & the Northern Lights. The band will then support Tim McGraw on his Here on Earth Tour this summer alongside Ingrid Andress, and Luke Combs on stadium dates.

Midland's Live From the Palomino Track Listing:

1. “Playboys"

2. “Let It Roll"

3. “Burn Out"

4. “21st Century Honky Tonk American Band"

5. “Cheatin’ Songs"

6. “Mr. Lonely"

7. “I Love You, Goodbye"

8. “Fast Hearts and Slow Towns"

9. “Cheatin’ by the Rules"

10. “Drinkin’ Problem"