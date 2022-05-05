Midland enlisted the help of Jon Pardi for their aching new drinking song, "Longneck Way to Go."

For these men, there's only one place to go to numb the pain of lost love, and that's the bar. However, while the cold beers go down fast, it's the hurt that doesn't seem to want to budge. In other words, it's gonna be a long night on that barstool.

"I got a long, longneck way to go / Well, these heartbreak beers, they go down fast / But this getting over you's sure going down slow / And it's closing in on closing time and I ain't even close / I've got a long, longneck way to go," they harmonize in the chorus.

"Longneck Way to Go" comes from Midland's upcoming album The Last Resort: Greetings From, which will be available on May 6. The trio had been teasing a new project with Pardi on social media.

They shared a video of a night out bowling in what could be footage from an upcoming music video for the song. "Longeck Way to Go" blasts in the background, with the guys lip-syncing the words and high-fiving one another.

Midland just recently wrapped up The Last Resort Tour. They've also got a few festivals on their summer calendar, and the Texas-based trio are also scheduled for a European tour in May, with stops in Norway, Sweden, Germany and more.

Pardi is hot off of the release of his new single "Last Night Lonely." He shared with Taste of Country Nights that a new album is on the way in 2022. Although he did not set a specific release date, he did speculate the project could arrive in September.