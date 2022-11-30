Mike Ryan’s Tour Bus Goes Up in Flames: ‘There Isn’t Good News Here’

Mike Ryan's tour bus caught fire this week, but thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. In fact, Ryan says no one was on board the bus when it happened.

The budding country artist and "Can Down" singer shared a carousel of photos showing the aftermath of the fire on social media. It appears the flames were confined to the back of his bus and were extinguished before they could do too much damage to the interior.

Ryan points out that his Grand Ole Opry parking space sign was unscathed.

"There isn’t much good news here but at least no one was on the bus when it happened," he writes in the caption. "No one hurt. we’ll replace what was lost and keep on chuggin along."

Other country artists hopped in the comments to share their shock at the news.

"Gah damn dude! Glad nobody got hurt," Parker McCollum says, while Josh Abbott Band chimes in with, "Let us know if you need anything."

Ryan assures fans that they will be back on the road — in a new vehicle — and won't miss their scheduled shows in Hattiesburg and Stakville, Miss., this weekend. The band will then have a break until New Year's weekend.

Tour bus fires and accidents are unfortunately a part of the country music game, with artists logging so many miles on the road. In October, Hardy's tour bus was involved in an accident near Bristol, Tenn., injuring both the singer and three of his team members. John Michael Montgomery's bus overturned while traveling to a show in North Carolina in September, leaving the singer with broken ribs and minor cuts. In 2015, Lady A's tour bus caught fire while the band was in route to the ACM Awards in Dallas.