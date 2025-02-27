This Is the Top Beverage in 60 Percent of States for Some Odd Reason

Did you know some states in American have an official state beverage?

A whopping sixty percent of states that have one declared picked milk as their state's go-to drink. According to Chowhound.comof of the 33 states that designate an official beverage, 20 states have chosen milk.

Here's where it gets a little interesting: The majority of states that have milk named as their official state beverage have nothing to really do with milk production.

If you track it backwards, you can see that states started naming milk as their official state beverage in the 1980s, around the same time that the dairy milk industry was taking a hit with an oversupply of product due to reduced demand.

Some states — like South Carolina, who has milk listed as their state beverage — are a head-scratcher compared to states like Florida, who have their state beverage listed as orange juice (this makes sense).

If you think that milk is the official state beverage of Wisconsin, you are correct. But if you think that Wisconsin is the largest producer of milk in America, you would be shocked to find out that you are wrong.

Who knew that California is the largest producer of dairy milk in America? According to Statistica, it is, but they haven't bothered to label milk as their state beverage and continue to be known mostly for wine.

The states with milk designated as their official beverage are:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Delaware
  3. Kentucky
  4. Louisiana
  5. Maryland
  6. Minnesota
  7. Mississippi
  8. Nebraska
  9. New York
  10. North Carolina
  11. North Dakota
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Oregon
  14. Pennsylvania
  15. South Carolina
  16. South Dakota
  17. Tennessee
  18. Vermont
  19. Virginia
  20. Wisconsin

