Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi Moved to a Farm

From Hollywood to horse stalls? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi — the son of rock legend Bon Jovi — are embracing farm life, and it's not for the big screen.

Brown (best known from Stranger Things) and Bongiovi have packed up their belongings and moved to a farm in Georgia, and it has nothing to do with social media trends or the "trad wife" movement.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brown says that she enjoys the farm living because of her genuine love for it, not to promote an aesthetic online. She emphasizes that farm life is hard work, including tasks like cleaning up after animals and caring for them hands-on. In fact, they keep sheep, donkeys, cows and goats.

"If you’re not picking up horse s--t or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you. At all," she insists.

On their farm, the actress has a passion for rescuing dogs from kill shelters through her foundation, Joey's Friends. She manages their medical care and oversees adoption campaigns, showing the importance of doing the hard work to make a difference in the animals' lives.

She describes the farm as chaotic, full of loud animals and excitement, despite the messiness that comes with it.

Brown and Bongiovi got engaged in April 2023 and married in May 2024, with the couple sparking some controversy due to their young age (she was 20, he was 22 at the time).

But the groom's father, Jon Bon Jovi, expressed his happiness for the couple, calling them "fantastic" after their small family wedding.

Brown plans to stay committed to farm life — she's continuing her studies at Purdue University in human services and veterinary studies so she can best care for her furry crew.